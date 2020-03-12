Whitecaps season on hold as MLS suspends competition due to COVID-19

CONCACAF has suspended its version of the Champions League due to the global outbreak

MLS is continuing to assess the impact of the virus, according to a statement

Major League Soccer has announced a 30-day suspension of games due to new coronavirus

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The Vancouver Whitecaps’ season is on hold, as Major League Soccer announces a 30-day suspension of games due to COVID-19.

It’s the latest professional league to press pause on competition, following the likes of the National Basketball Association, which suspended its season on Wednesday.

In a statement, MLS says it’s continuing to assess the impact of the virus and will communicate plans for the 2020 season “at the appropriate time.”

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

Meanwhile, the regional soccer body, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, has suspended its version of the Champions League.

CONCACAF says it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on future competitions “in due course.”

The National Hockey League, in the meantime, is still mulling over the possibility of suspending its season because of the virus outbreak.